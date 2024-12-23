AC vows strict price monitoring

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 09:42 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao has directed the strict price monitoring in local markets of the Sukkur city.

She said that the persons who were found extracting undue profit would not be tolerated.

Chairing a review meeting at his office on Monday, the assistant commissioner said the mafia responsible for artificial inflation must be dealt with the iron hand.

Their locations should be monitored regularly, she instructed officials and said that Mukhtiarkars must send price control reports to the assistant commissioner's office regularly.

During the meeting, the price control magistrates briefed the AC on the efforts against profiteering and hoarding.

AC Sukkur instructed all price control magistrates to take more effective measures to ensure the availability of essential food items at fixed prices.

