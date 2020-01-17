AC Wana Pays Surprise Visit To DHQ
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner District South Waziristan, Assistant Commissioner Wana on Friday paid surprise visit to District Headquarter Hospital. Wana.
During the visit, AC Wana also visited Dental and Operation Theatre Block of the hospital and checked cleanliness situation.
He also checked the medical stores and met the patients at the hospital.
He directed the Hospital MS to ensure maximum facilitation to the general public at the hospital.