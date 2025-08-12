Open Menu

AC Warns Public To Stay Away From Nullah Deik

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM

AC warns public to stay away from Nullah Deik

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Sidra Sattar visited Nullah Deik, Pasrur and strictly prohibited the public from going near the banks of the Nullah and water in view of the possible dangers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Sidra Sattar visited Nullah Deik, Pasrur and strictly prohibited the public from going near the banks of the Nullah and water in view of the possible dangers.

The AC issued clear instructions that citizens should stay away from the water for their own and others' safety and cooperate fully with the administration. She said that legal action will be taken against violators.

Recent Stories

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

43 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

43 minutes ago
 MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, open ..

MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..

44 minutes ago
 All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega ..

All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: ..

30 minutes ago
 PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience work ..

PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience workshop

19 minutes ago
 ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebratio ..

ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations

30 minutes ago
IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

30 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide

Man commits suicide

30 minutes ago
 Government firmly committed to youth development:R ..

Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood

30 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in organisin ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..

58 minutes ago
 Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs ..

Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlight ..

9 minutes ago
 Two notorious robbers killed in police encounter

Two notorious robbers killed in police encounter

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan