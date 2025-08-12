AC Warns Public To Stay Away From Nullah Deik
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Sidra Sattar visited Nullah Deik, Pasrur and strictly prohibited the public from going near the banks of the Nullah and water in view of the possible dangers.
The AC issued clear instructions that citizens should stay away from the water for their own and others' safety and cooperate fully with the administration. She said that legal action will be taken against violators.
