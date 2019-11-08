UrduPoint.com
AC Warns Strict Action Against Absent Teachers

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:23 PM

Assistant Commissioner Ladha Sub Division, Najeedullah Khan has conducted a surprise visit to different public sectors schools and warned of taking strict action against absent teachers

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Ladha Sub Division, Najeedullah Khan has conducted a surprise visit to different public sectors schools and warned of taking strict action against absent teachers.

He visited Govt Primary school Spinkai Raghzai where he found a teacher absent without leave.

He forwarded the report to District Education Officer South Waziristan for taking strict disciplinary action against the said teacher.

The Assistant Commissioner said students were the future of Pakistan and their proper education was top priority. He said absent teachers would face strict disciplinary proceedings and if found guilty would be removed from service.

