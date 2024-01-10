AC, WSSC CEO inspects sanitation system in city areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi along with Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera CEO Syed Sada Hussain Shah visited different areas of the city and reviewed the sanitation system.

The assistant commissioner paid a visit to different areas including Multan Road, circular road, Tank Adda, Wensum College, Old-vegetable market and adjoining areas as part of activities in connection with the Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program.

On this occasion, he instructed the WSSC authorities to further improve the sanitation system.

The assistant commissioner asked the WSSC Dera CEO to take action to further improve the cleanliness system to clean the filth from different places in the city.

The assistant commissioner also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at different places in the city and warned the sanitary staff to ensure cleanliness in the city daily.

He said that open manholes should be closed immediately, and garbage cans should be installed at different places in the city so that the beauty of the city could be maintained.

He said the cleanliness of the city must be ensured to provide a clean environment to the citizens.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.