AC Zakaullah launches operation against encroachments in Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Levies and police in the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Zakaullah Durrani on Sunday launched an operation against encroachments in Chaman City area of Qilla Abdullah district On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah Tariq Javed Mengal.

AC Zakaullah Durrani visited several areas including Kachari Road, Ghoda Hospital Road, Power House Road, Ladies Bazaar, and Taj Mir Khan Road where he warned the trespassers to voluntarily stop their encroachments as the city was plagued with encroachments.

He said traffic problems have arisen which is causing severe difficulties and hardship to the citizens.

The Assistant Commissioner said that on public complaints, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah Tariq Javed Mengal, an operation has been launched against encroachments in the city to eliminate encroachments from the city in order to ensure smooth traffic in the area.