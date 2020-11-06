AC Zakaullah visits BHU to review facilities in Chaman

Assistant Commissioner Chaman Zakaullah Durrani on Friday paid a surprise visit at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Center in Killi Mehmood Abad area of Chaman to ensure attendance of medical staff and availability of medicines for provision of facilities to public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Chaman Zakaullah Durrani on Friday paid a surprise visit at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Center in Killi Mehmood Abad area of Chaman to ensure attendance of medical staff and availability of medicines for provision of facilities to public.

On Special directives of Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah Chaman Tariq Javed Mengal, AC Zakaullah made visiting of the BHU where he checked the attendance register of premedical staffs and reviewed all provision treatment facilities.

He also met the patients and asked about their health and giving medicines in the hospital.

He also directed medical staff to ensure their attendance and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

AC said it was top priority of government to provide health facilities to public at their doorsteps, saying that in this context, special attention was being paid on govt hospitals by incumbent regime.

He said provincial government had allocated hefty funds for Health Sector aimed to ensure provision of health conveniences to people at district level.