AC Ziarat Reviews Measures Of Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

AC Ziarat reviews measures of Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ziarat Abdullah bin Arif on Monday chaired a meeting of officers in connection with the celebration of Independence Day on August 14th in a grand manner.

Frontier Corps Captain Aurangzeb, District Health Officer Dr. Anwar Mandukhel, District education Officer Abdul Fayyaz, MS Dr.

Irfanuddin, DSP Tahir Mehmood and other officers participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Abdullah Bin Arif said that like the past, Independence Day would be celebrated in a impressive manner in Ziarat district.

In this regard, a ceremony will be held at the Quaid-e-Azam Residency on August 14, in which high officials, tribal elders and people from different schools to be attended.

