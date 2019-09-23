Academia, govt should work together for hygiene behaviour change: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said that academia and government should work together to bring changes in people's behaviour towards hygiene

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said that academia and government should work together to bring changes in people's behaviour towards hygiene.

Addressing the participants of workshop on Hygiene behaviour changes, organized by WaterAid Pakistan, she said that government would implement uniform education policy across the country and sensitize the children about importance of hygiene.

She said her ministry was working on the projects to implement the policies in true spirit and added that unfortunately there were always policies introduced but never implemented.

She said that present government was working on the plan to implement each of its policy to bring improvement in the lives of people.

Zartaj Gul said that large numbers of people do not have access to a toilet, forcing them to defecate in the open, which was a major contributor to stunting in the country.

The minister said that open defecation can spread disease and lead to intestinal infections, which can contribute to stunting in young children.

Earlier, WaterAid Pakistan gave presentation on hygiene behaviour change.

According to WaterAid Pakistan was one of the top five countries worldwide in improving access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene.

We were supporting local communities with the tools they need to claim their rights to basic services. We were helping the Government, our local partners and service providers build facilities that would withstand disasters, so improvements would last whatever the future holds.

We were showing communities the important links between health and good hygiene practices such as hand washing and encouraging them to build and use proper toilets.