UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Academia, Govt Should Work Together For Hygiene Behaviour Change: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:25 PM

Academia, govt should work together for hygiene behaviour change: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said that academia and government should work together to bring changes in people's behaviour towards hygiene

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said that academia and government should work together to bring changes in people's behaviour towards hygiene.

Addressing the participants of workshop on Hygiene behaviour changes, organized by WaterAid Pakistan, she said that government would implement uniform education policy across the country and sensitize the children about importance of hygiene.

She said her ministry was working on the projects to implement the policies in true spirit and added that unfortunately there were always policies introduced but never implemented.

She said that present government was working on the plan to implement each of its policy to bring improvement in the lives of people.

Zartaj Gul said that large numbers of people do not have access to a toilet, forcing them to defecate in the open, which was a major contributor to stunting in the country.

The minister said that open defecation can spread disease and lead to intestinal infections, which can contribute to stunting in young children.

Earlier, WaterAid Pakistan gave presentation on hygiene behaviour change.

According to WaterAid Pakistan was one of the top five countries worldwide in improving access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene.

We were supporting local communities with the tools they need to claim their rights to basic services. We were helping the Government, our local partners and service providers build facilities that would withstand disasters, so improvements would last whatever the future holds.

We were showing communities the important links between health and good hygiene practices such as hand washing and encouraging them to build and use proper toilets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Water Young Lead Government Top

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

53 seconds ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

59 seconds ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

10 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

12 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.