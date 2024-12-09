Academia-industry Collaboration Stressed For Economic Growth
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Yousuf Khushik on Monday stressed the need for strategic partnership between academia and industry to address the challenges faced by the business community and create a better environment for economic growth and equip the youth with the skills needed for the future.
He expressed these views while welcoming guests to a momentous meeting between the Sukkur and Khairpur Chambers of Commerce and Industries (CCI), SALU and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) at the coreign faculty guest house SALU.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss recommendations for improving the business climate and enhancing the role of the university in shaping the future of the economy.
The VC emphasized the importance of collaboration between academia and the business community to strengthen the education system, which is currently facing challenges in the country.
He said that we need to start a pilot project to develop a strategy for the future growth of businesses and the betterment of society.
Focal Person PGS, Professor Dr Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, SDPI representative Abdullah Khalid, Abdul Fatah Shaikh, Haji Yar Muhammad Shaikh and others spoke the occasion.
