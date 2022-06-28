UrduPoint.com

Academia-Industry Linkages Stressed To MSMEs Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) organized a webinar on 'Role of academia-industry linkage in micro-small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" here on Monday

The panelists highlighted that how industry and academia could play important role to improve economic performance of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a news release.

Executive Member, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, Adnan Jalil, highlighted that there was a lack of enthusiasm and collaboration between the business community, particularly between SMEs and the academia. Besides, the curriculum imparted in TEVTAs, and other institutes is not at par with the global standards and does not meet the futuristic needs to remain competitive at global scale, he added.

Malakand University, Assistant Professor, Dr Azmat Hayat was of the view that the curriculum being taught in our academic institutions is quite rigid and is not modified based on the needs of different career paths and major disciplines.

While highlighting the importance of innovation, General Secretary, Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Salman Khan explained that the students are generally unaware of the facilities and opportunities being offered by the industrial sector.

Earlier, Head Center for Private Sector, SDPI, Ahad Nazir informed the participants that this webinar was part of SDPI's long-term endeavor to improve the environment for micro, small and medium enterprises through public-private dialogue.

