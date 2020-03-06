'Academia-industry vital for knowledge-based economy'

Academia-industry linkages prerequisite to pave the way for building up knowledge-based economy and addressing the different challenges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Academia-industry linkages prerequisite to pave the way for building up knowledge-based economy and addressing the different challenges.

These views were expressed by University of Agriculture Faisalabad Registrar/ Treasurer Umer Saeed Qadri while addressing the final year project competition exhibition of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering & Technology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad here Friday.

The event was organised in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Agricultural Engineers (PSAE) and Society of Engineers and Technologists (SET) at Expo Center in connection with "World Engineers Day Celebrations 2020" .

Engineering Faulty Dean Dr Allah Bakhsh, Chairman Irrigation and Drainage Dr Muhammad Arshad, Chairman SET Abdul Nasir Awan, Dr Muhammad Azam Khan Chairman, Energy System Dr Anjum Munir, Dr Muhammad Usman Farid and other faculty members were present on the occasion.

The Registrar stressed upon the need for the development of strong industry-academia linkages. He appreciated the organizers. He said that we need to strengthen our academia industry linkages and produce the tangible researches that would bring the fruitful results.

Umar Saeed visited different stalls of the companies and appreciated their contribution towards the sustainable development of the societies.

A 'Job Fair' was held at University of Agriculture where different companies/industries/organizations including Millat Tractors Ltd., Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd., SB Store Faisalabad, Atlantis Water Ltd., Sadaqat Ltd. Faisalabad, Dawood Agro. Ltd., Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) etc. participated and presented their stalls.

The following students won the "Best Project of the Department include Affan Minahil, and Abu Hurraira for the project of Automated Solar Panel Cleaner; Ali Nasir and his team Usman Umair Mahnoor for Involex Wind Turbine/Spiral Wind Turbine; Moin Asghar; Umair and Ali for the development of Development of Egg Separator; M. Rahman for Natural Water Filtration and Purification; Fida Muhammad for Processing of Banana Fibers; Danish and his team for Rooftop Rain Water Harvesting; Abdul Rehman for the Development of Small Scale Cultivator; Co-pyrolysis of Waste Tyres in a Fixed Bed Reactor for Mr Arslan and others.