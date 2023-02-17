UrduPoint.com

Academia Role Crucial To Bolster People-to-people Ties Between Ethiopia, Pakistan: Envoy Jemal Beker Abdula

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Academia role crucial to bolster people-to-people ties between Ethiopia, Pakistan: Envoy Jemal Beker Abdula

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday urged academia to play their due role to bring the people of both countries more close for bolstering bilateral ties.

"The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Pakistan has been striving to bolster people-to-people ties between the two countries by establishing institutional linkages, but the academia of both the countries must come forward for the purpose," the ambassador said while addressing the Pak-Ethiopia Pre-delegation Forum titled 'Explore Emerging Giant of Africa--Ethiopia' at the University of Sialkot.

According to a news release, he said bright minds were groomed and ideas created in educational institutions which did not only contribute to the betterment of society, but also connect the globe.

Likewise, he said it was vital for business community to connect the two countries that had huge potential for bilateral trade in the diverse sectors of economy including manufacturing,agriculture, agro processing, textile, cement, chemicals, technology, fertilizer, steel and pharmaceutical sectors.

Jemal Beker said Pakistan needed to increase its footprint in Africa especially Ethiopia which was a gateway to the continent of 1.4 billion people.

He said the embassy had planned a trade delegation to assist Pakistan in this regard which would be held in Addis Ababa (Capital of Ethopia) on March 5.

He said the 5-day trade delegation would include subsidized airfares and accommodation, business-to-busines and government-to-business meetings as well as grand receptions and cultural nights hosted by the country's leadership.

"Don't mislocate yourself as this is right time to enter in Ethiopia which will connect you with the entire Africa," he remarked.

He said Ethiopia was the fastest growing economy in the world offering lucrative business, trade and investment opportunities with cheap cost of production including clean energy and skilled labour.

"We have almost completed the largest Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam with 6,500 MW capacity," he said, adding his country had already been exporting energy to South Sudan, Djibouti and others.

Jemal Beker said the government of Ethiopia was supportive of the foreign investors as it has opened up its economy and encourageing private sector to take lead for development of the country.

Multiple incentives and one-window services were among the other initiatives to attract Foreign Direct Investment, he added.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Abdul Ghaffor Malik said there was a huge trade, business and investment potential in Africa which Pakistan needed to explore to increase its exports.

He suggested active engagement of Pakistani businessmen with their counterparts in Africa and exchange trade delegations with the African countries.

Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Romina Khurshid Alam thanked the ambassador for gracing the University of Sialkot with his esteemed presence and lauded his vision and efforts for Ethiopia and Pakistan relations.

Meanwhile, he also visited Awan Sports in Sialkot which produced finest sports equipment in the world.

The ambassador alongside Minister of State Romania Khurshid also inaugurated the Sustainable Development Goals centre.

