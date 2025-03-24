Academia should come up with viable solutions to meet modern era needs: VC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The academia should come up with out-of-the-box solutions to cater the needs of modern era and address national and international challenges with the help of tangible research work and skilled manpower, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali.

Presiding over the Academic Council meeting, he said we must ensure scheme of studies that caters the regional, national and international needs to produce skilled manpower equipped with modern trends.

He said that manpower having command over modern scientific knowledge is need of the hour that will help the industry to develop on modern lines. He said that the UAF was making all efforts to sharpen the abilities and talents of the students.

He said that all degree programs and skilled courses should integrate with national needs to produce manpower to ensure graduates well-prepared for professional challenges.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to improve the quality of education that will help combat the modern challenges. He also underscored the significance of inculcating moral values in students, stating that education is not only about academic excellence but also about character building. He urged the faculty members to play an active role in fostering ethical and social responsibility among students to create a progressive and morally upright society.

Recognizing the need for rural advancement, the house approved the initiation of PhD Rural Development Program, B.S Education (Evening Program) and BS Fashion Design providing more opportunities for students.

UAF Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri presented the agenda.