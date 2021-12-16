Academia urged to play role in creating awareness on drug prevention

Director General Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir Thursday said that the prime responsibility of academia is to create awareness about drug prevention and spreading among students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir Thursday said that the prime responsibility of academia is to create awareness about drug prevention and spreading among students.

Addressing an awareness seminar here at University of Peshawar he called for collective efforts against drug abuse and urged parents to keep a close eye on their children's activities so as to save the generations from the menace of drugs.

He said that the Excise Department is fully committed to eradicate drug abuse from the province adding that the provincial government and Excise Department are taking pragmatic steps to make the society drug free.

Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Muhammad Idrees welcomed the DG Excise and other law enforcement officials in the seminar and assured full cooperation in the campaign against drug abuse.

The seminar was attended by Commandant Campus Police Hussain Khan, Excise and Taxation Officer (Rehabilitation) Zahid Iqbal Khan, SSP Investigation Peshawar Shahzad Kokab, Assistant Director ANF Saifullah Khan, Registrar and Director Administration UoP, Police and officials of Narcotics Control Force.

On this occasion, all the participants also carried out an awareness walk on drug eradication which was led by the Director General Excise.

Later on, DG Mahmood Aslam along with VC UoP inaugurated Gul-e-dawoode flowers Exhibition at the university campus.