RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The astronomical cost of the covid-19 vaccine and its non-availability have necessitated a partnership between academia and industry for research in developing indigenous vaccines to achieve self-sufficiency, said a scientific research journal of National University of Medical Science(NUMS).

There are no shortcuts on the way to self-reliance in vaccine development and production. The government needs to "facilitate academia and industry to promote and incentivize research and development. Tax holidays and buy back guarantees could be offered to the industry to encourage them to invest in vaccine production", said Life and Science magazine of NUMS while detailing a roadmap for achieving self-sufficiency in the development of vaccine.

Cognizant of the strategic, social and economic value of vaccine production, the magazine said, "China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are investing heavily in promoting domestic vaccine research, development and production." "Pakistan is still lagging behind significantly in the global vaccine development and production sector. With its rapidly growing population, the risks of emerging and reemerging infections and the ever present threat of bio-terrorism, a concerted and coordinated effort is warranted for capacity building in this area.

" The Vice Chancellor of the university Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed in his remarks said "NUMS has already taken the initiative of forging collaboration between academia and the industry. It has inked a Document of Understanding with a leading pharmaceutical industry recently which is a step forward in this direction." The academia and industry should work together to create effective partnership models in vaccine production. It is imperative that the private sector recognizes the role that university-led research and development can play in providing innovative solutions in vaccine production, it added.

The journal emphasized that academia has to commit to quality, basic and applied research which can deliver an end product which can be brought to the market. Many research projects end with the publication of the required research paper without being translated into any benefit to the society. Industrial partnerships between the academia and industry are vital. The need for the clinical trials in line with the international standards was also highlighted in an article in the journal.

