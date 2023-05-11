UrduPoint.com

Academic Activities In Bahawalpur Suspended For Two Days

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Academic activities in Bahawalpur suspended for two days

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Academic activities, including examinations, have been suspended for two days in the Bahawalpur region.

Official sources in the education Department confirmed that academic activities had been suspended at schools and a few other educational institutions for two days from May 11-12 in the wake of the recent situation in Punjab province.

They said that the holding of examinations had also been postponed for two days or more in some educational institutions, adding that soon, a new schedule for examinations would be issued.

The official sources further said that the Offices of Education Department and educational institutions, however, would remain open on the 11th and 12th of May. They said that the staff of the Education Department would also continue participation in the professional training for elections duties under the Election Commission.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Bahawalpur May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

2 hours ago
 MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market ..

MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market Award in June

2 hours ago
 US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

11 hours ago
 PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

11 hours ago
 PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.