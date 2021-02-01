Academic activities in educational institutions restored

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The academic activities in all public and private higher learning institutions, affiliated campuses, colleges and schools have been restored under strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures from Monday after three months long break in Jamshoro and Hyderabad districts.

The managements of University of Sindh, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Government College University, Isra University, their campuses and affiliated colleges as well as Primary and middle school of both public and private sectors have made adequate arrangements including availability of sanitizers in their institutions.

The attendance of the students though witnessed thin today, however the students who appeared in their respective classes found happy of restarting the academic activities which suspended due to spread of COVID-19.