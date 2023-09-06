Academic activities inspected in schools at Paharpur Tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Tehsil, Aneeq Anwar, visited various schools to inspect academic activities following the reopening of educational institutions after summer vacations.

He also inspected facilities, including clean drinking water and other facilities, and checked the attendance register.

He met with teachers and discussed professional matters with them and urged them to ensure their daily attendance in order to equip the students with quality education in an undisrupted manner and prepare them for the challenges ahead.

He said that the district administration was committed to ensuring quality education in schools and in this regard, no compromise would be made in order to achieve a bright future for the country.