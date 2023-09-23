Academic activities inspected in schools at Paharpur Tehsil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar visited various schools to inspect academic activities.

According to a press release, the assistant commissioner paid this visit following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad.

During the visit, the AC also inspected facilities including clean drinking water besides other facilities and checked the attendance register and records of the schools.

He met with teachers and field staff and discussed professional matters with them urging them to ensure their attendance on a daily basis in order to equip the students with quality education in an undisrupted manner and prepare them for the challenges ahead.

He said the district administration was committed to ensuring quality education in schools and in this regard, no compromise would be made in order to achieve a bright future for the country.