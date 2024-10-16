Academic Activities Suspended In Gomal University's Tank Campus Until Oct 18
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The administration of Gomal University Tank campus has decided to suspend all classes and academic activities on campus until October 18.
The decision was taken to reorganize safety measures for the students and staff at the campus following an untoward incident where unknown persons had opened fire on a staff vehicle near Hathala, however, the staff onboard remained safe.
In this regard, a notification issued by the Director of Tank Campus of Gomal University says that in the wake of current security situation all concerned including students, and staff (teaching and non-teaching) in the first phase, sub-campus Tank will remain closed for all academic activities except ongoing Fall admission, till Friday (Oct 18, 2024).
However, the admission office at the campus will remain open to facilitate the applicant candidates, it added.
All the HODs shall inform their students through the official WhatsApp group for convenience.
