Open Menu

Academic Activities Suspended In Gomal University's Tank Campus Until Oct 18

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Academic activities suspended in Gomal University's Tank campus until Oct 18

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The administration of Gomal University Tank campus has decided to suspend all classes and academic activities on campus until October 18.

The decision was taken to reorganize safety measures for the students and staff at the campus following an untoward incident where unknown persons had opened fire on a staff vehicle near Hathala, however, the staff onboard remained safe.

In this regard, a notification issued by the Director of Tank Campus of Gomal University says that in the wake of current security situation all concerned including students, and staff (teaching and non-teaching) in the first phase, sub-campus Tank will remain closed for all academic activities except ongoing Fall admission, till Friday (Oct 18, 2024).

However, the admission office at the campus will remain open to facilitate the applicant candidates, it added.

All the HODs shall inform their students through the official WhatsApp group for convenience.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Fire Vehicle Tank Gomal October All WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

17 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

17 hours ago
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

17 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

17 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

17 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

18 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

17 hours ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan