Academic Convocation Of MUET To Be Held On 25 January
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The 27th academic convocation of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro will be held in the main auditorium on 25th January (Thursday),
In this connection, a meeting to review arrangements for organizing academic convocation was held under the chair of Vice Chancellor MUET Dr Tahaa Hussain Ali.
Vice Chancellor informed that the first ever job fair would be held for degree holders graduates during the convocation to search new opportunities for the graduates in which over 40 Companies, Industrial Institutions and organizations would set up their stalls where job applications from the students of related departments will be received.
It is pertinent to mention here that the convocation will be held in three sessions in which more than 800 male/female students will receive Bachelor, Masters and PhD degrees. The meeting was attended among others by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anil Kumar. Dean Faculty Dr Rizwan Ali Memon, Registrar Lachman Dass Sotahar, Controller Examination Syed Raza Shah and heads of different Committees.
