UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Academic Convocation Of Qauid-eAwam University To Be Held On Jan 4

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:38 PM

Academic Convocation of Qauid-eAwam University to be held on Jan 4

The 10th Academic Convocation of Quaid-Awam Engineering science and Technology University Nawabshah to be held on 4th January at Multi purpose Hall of University

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The 10th Academic Convocation of Quaid-Awam Engineering science and Technology University Nawabshah to be held on 4th January at Multi purpose Hall of University.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Colleges and universities and Pro chancellor of the University Nisar Ahmed Khuhro would be the chief Guest on the occasion.

According to a hand out issued here on Wednesday degrees would be awarded to Bachelors and Masters Degree holders while position holder students will be decorated with Gold and Silver Medals.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Technology Nawabshah January Gold Silver

Recent Stories

Extension of army chief: Federal cabinet approves ..

10 minutes ago

Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

13 minutes ago

Rs 46,302.528 million released for NHA projects un ..

13 minutes ago

Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts product ..

15 minutes ago

China's SF airlines creates global freight route ..

13 minutes ago

70 suspects among three drugs peddlers nabbed

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.