Academic Convocation of Qauid-eAwam University to be held on Jan 4

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The 10th Academic Convocation of Quaid-Awam Engineering science and Technology University Nawabshah to be held on 4th January at Multi purpose Hall of University.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Colleges and universities and Pro chancellor of the University Nisar Ahmed Khuhro would be the chief Guest on the occasion.

According to a hand out issued here on Wednesday degrees would be awarded to Bachelors and Masters Degree holders while position holder students will be decorated with Gold and Silver Medals.