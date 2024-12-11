Academic Council 31st Meeting Held at KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The 31st meeting of the Academic Council of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr Zia ul Haq.

The council approved the minutes of the 30th Academic Council meeting and made several significant decisions to enhance academic policies and programs.

During the meeting, a domicile-based quota system was approved to ensure admissions of local students at KMU’s remote campuses.

It was also decided to reserve seats for students from Baluchistan and Southern Punjab at the KMU Institute of Health Sciences (IHS) Dera Ismail Khan.

A committee comprising of Director Academics, KMU Registrar and Prof. Dr Jawad Ahmed was formed to finalize the details.

The council approved the Open and Distance Learning Policy and the Provision and Regulatory Framework for 2024.

Under the anti-plagiarism policy, a two-step thesis review process was adopted.

A committee, including Prof. Dr Akhtar Sherin, Dr Najma Baseer, Dr Adnan, Dr Asiya Bukhari, and Dr Zeeshan Kibriya, was constituted to share the new policy with affiliated institutions and recommend training measures.

It was also resolved to align the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) program with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) regulations, transitioning it to a five-year framework.

This change aims to enhance the quality of dental education and facilitate opportunities for employment and higher studies abroad.

The council approved clinical diploma courses in DHQ hospitals, a Ph.D program in Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, and other academic initiatives.

Curricula for disciplines like Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech and Language Pathology, Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Audiology will be updated to reflect modern advancements.

Additionally, rules for the selection of visiting faculty, a revised migration policy for affiliated institutes, and training programs for MCPS and FCPS were approved.

The council also sanctioned the new admission and migration policy for KMU Institute of Medical Sciences and KMU Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat for 2024-25.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq highlighted the significance of the Academic Council as a vital forum for addressing academic and administrative issues.

He praised the council's contributions to launching new programs and maintaining the quality of existing ones.

He expressed confidence that council members would continue guiding the university through innovative recommendations and decisions, helping KMU achieve its vision of becoming a premier institution in the region.