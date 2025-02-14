Open Menu

Academic Council Approves 6 New Degree Programmes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Academic council approves 6 new degree programmes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The 11th meeting of the Academic Council was held at Government College Women University Faisalabad, here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Amin (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

The meeting approved six new degree programmes, a short-term course on Artificial Intelligence (AI), a compulsory course on Personality Development and Soft Skills Development, and “Punjabi Language and Literature”. In addition, change in the Names of existing faculties and establishment of a new Faculty of Computing and Numerical Sciences were also approved.

The meeting was attended by nominated representatives of the Higher education Department and the Higher Education Commission Islamabad, senior internal and external educationists, and heads of various departments.

