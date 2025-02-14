Academic Council Approves 6 New Degree Programmes
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The 11th meeting of the Academic Council was held at Government College Women University Faisalabad, here on Friday.
The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Amin (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).
The meeting approved six new degree programmes, a short-term course on Artificial Intelligence (AI), a compulsory course on Personality Development and Soft Skills Development, and “Punjabi Language and Literature”. In addition, change in the Names of existing faculties and establishment of a new Faculty of Computing and Numerical Sciences were also approved.
The meeting was attended by nominated representatives of the Higher education Department and the Higher Education Commission Islamabad, senior internal and external educationists, and heads of various departments.
Recent Stories
Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..
Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..
Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..
Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024
Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC
Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Academic council approves 6 new degree programmes3 minutes ago
-
Krora power project to generate 11.8 MW electricity: CM’s aide3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns blast in Harnai district3 minutes ago
-
Anti-Encroachment3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 10 criminals3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financial crimes5 minutes ago
-
870th urs of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar begins13 minutes ago
-
Sardar Bhagat Singh's nephew meet Faisalabad commissioner13 minutes ago
-
FDA action against 4 illegal housing colonies13 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on district performance & good governance13 minutes ago
-
12 arrested over law violations13 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM to distribute Solar Panels at Sukkur Sports Complex23 minutes ago