Academic Council holds meeting to review education agenda in UoT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Turbat University's (UoT) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that the UoT management was capitalizing all resources in order to promote academic excellence in the university and progress of the colleges affiliated with university.

While presiding over the 10th meeting of Academic Council held in university's meeting room, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of the UoT's administrative staff, faculty members and affiliated colleges for maintaining good governance and providing quality education to the students in the line of modern requirements, said press release issued here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the council's Secretary and UoT's registrar Ghulam Farooq Baloch, Dean faculty of legal education and Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Prof Dr. Gul Hassan, Controller Examinations Tanveer Ahmed, Chairman Management Sciences Department Dr. Waseem Barkat, Chairman Chemistry Department Dr. Naeemullah, Assistant Professor Management Sciences Department Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Chairman Education Department Manzoor Ahmed, Chairperson English Department Durdana Rafiq, Chairman Commerce Department Essa Karim, Chairman Political Science Department Jamil Ahmed, Chairman Computer Science Department Mukhtar Hussain, Chairman Law Department Mehmood Amir, Assistant Professor IBLC Muhammad Tahir Hakeem, Lecturer Pari Naz, Principal Atta Shad Degree College Turbat Dr.

Wahid Bakhsh, Principal Girls Degree College Turbat Zuhra Baloch and UoT's librarian Abdul Malik.

The vice chancellor assured to provide better environment and facilities for the promotion of quality research and academic activities in this region.

The council endorsed the minutes of the 9th meeting of academic council and minutes of Advance Studies and Research Board. The house also discussed and resolved various matters related to academic development of the affiliated colleges and promotion of research activities in the university. Besides, issuing MS/M.Phil. Degree in the Institute of Baloch Language and Culture and Management Sciences Department, the council also accorded approval of the decisions taken in the meeting s of Board of Studies of various teaching departments. The house also endorsed the proposals presented by board of studies of various department to review the courses of various subjects. Earlier UoT's registrar Ghulam Farooq Baloch presented the agenda before the house for debate and deliberation.

The members of the house assured Vice Chancellor their full support in the efforts to elevate academic standard of the university and affiliated colleges.

At the end Vice Chancellor thanked all the members for their participation and valuable contributions made by them in the meeting.