Academic Council IUB Approves Online Teaching, Assessment Mechanism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Academic Council IUB approves online teaching, assessment mechanism

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur approved mechanism of online education including online teaching and assessment in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob presided the meeting while members included Deans, Registrar, Controller Examinations, Treasurer and Directors of Academics, Information Technology, and Quality Assurance.

The participants reviewed the performance of online classes held during spring semester 2020 and decided to conduct composite online examination. A comprehensive discussion was carried out recording health policy of faculty and students, online teaching and assessment and learning management system.

It was also decided that faculty members will decide on their own regarding the assessment of MPhil and PhD scholars through online exams or assignments. Director Academic will notify the schedule of online exams which will be displayed on the University website.

The result cards of students will be dispatched through email or courier service. The students will be given the option to freeze their semester due to non-availability of the internet or relevant facilities and their semester fee will carry on to next semester. Controller Examinations will soon announce the online examination policy regarding affiliated colleges and private students.

