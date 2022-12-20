Academic council meeting of Agriculture University Dera held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The academic council meeting of Agriculture University was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masrur Elahi Babar to discuss various matters pertaining to Tenure Track System (TTS) and teaching new academic courses to students.

Talking in the meeting, the VC said that concrete measures should be taken to impart quality education to students in order to prepare them for meeting the modern day's challenges.

In this regard, he said discipline should also be maintained on the campus to improve the learning environment for the students who were regarded as future leaders of the country.

During the course of the meeting, important suggestions were put forth by the participants in order to enable students to learn the contents of the courses easily.

He urged the faculty members to continue performing their duties with the same high spirit and devotion so that students could be equipped with quality education in line with market's requirements.

The meeting also discussed various suggestions and means to further improve the performance of the faculty of the TTS.