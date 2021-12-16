Academic council meeting of Gwadar University held

The first Academic Council Meeting of the University of Gwadar was held at the University on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The first Academic Council Meeting of the University of Gwadar was held at the University on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor, University of Gwadar, Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir chaired the meeting. Besides heads of teaching departments, the meeting was also attended by the representatives of various sections of the university.

Addressing the council, the Vice Chancellor termed the commencement of meeting as a historic occasion. Congratulating the members of the meeting on this historical occasion, he said that in a very short span of time, the university has formed its statutory and policy-making bodies as well as its meetings were also being held well in time.

He expressed his determination that the University of Gwadar would soon find a prominent place in the que of reputed institutions of higher learning.

He said that the establishment of a full-fledged university at Gwadar was a long standing demand of the local people which was fulfilled today thanks to the support of the Federal government, provincial government and Governor Balochistan. VC said that this university would benefit not only people of Gwadar but the entire region in the near future. He said that there would be no compromise on the quality education in the university.

The first meeting of the Academic Council made a number of important decisions related to the education and teaching including the establishment of two new faculties in the university and formation of the board of Studies of various disciplines.

The Vice Chancellor thanked all members of the meeting and lauded their efforts in making this day a reality.