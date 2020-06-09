Academic Council of Nishtar Medical University meets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Academic Council of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) met under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha here on Monday.

Pro VC Dr Ahmad Ejaz Masood presented inquiry report into out of merit recruitment of doctors for House Jobs.

NMU VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha ensured to take action against those responsible for it.

The meeting was attended by Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Masood Hiraj, Dr Abbas Naqvi, Dr Shahid Habib and others.

Dr Masood demanded a new committee after desolving the previous committee against which inquiry report had confirmed nepotism and out of merit recruitments.

Other committee members also endorsed Dr Masood views and demanded notification immediately for it.