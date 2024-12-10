Open Menu

Academic Fora Demands Implementation Of Child Marriage Restraint Act

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Despite legal frameworks like the Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2015, which sets the minimum age for marriage at 16 for girls and 18 for boys, enforcement remains inconsistent due to cultural norms, poverty, and lack of awareness, said Prof. Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, in a seminar on "Issue of Early Child Marriage in Punjab"

The Department of Media and Communication Studies of University of Home Economics (UHE), in collaboration with a non government organization (NGO), successfully conducted a thought-provoking debate focusing on the pressing issue of early child marriage.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs

Punjab, Prof. Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, VC UHE addressed the students.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora emphasized that there is a dire need to educate communities about the negative consequences of child marriage and the importance of girls’ education. He said, parents need to prioritize education over marriage.

He also highlighted that Child brides face increased risk of domestic violence and emotional distress.

Prof. Kazmi said, efforts to address early child marriage in Punjab require a multifaceted approach, involving government action, community engagement, and international support. Protecting the rights and futures

of young girls is essential for building a healthier and more equitable society.

Sarah Ahmed, Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, Ombudsperson Punjab, Sam Ali Dada, highlighting the importance of financial management during early marriages.

Mubarak Ali Sarwar, Chairperson of Agaahe Foundation, Usman Ali Khan, Secretary of the Women Development Department, and Pawan Masuad Amna, Incharge Media and Communication Studies also attended the seminar.

The discussion revolved around the rights of children and the societal responsibilities to prevent early child marriages.

