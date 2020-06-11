UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Academic Freedom Under Grave Threat

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:06 PM

Academic freedom under grave threat

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is alarmed by the recurring wave of vicious campaigns against academics. Earlier, Professor Sajid Soomro of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur was arrested on charges of blasphemy and sedition

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th June, 2020) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is alarmed by the recurring wave of vicious campaigns against academics. Earlier, Professor Sajid Soomro of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur was arrested on charges of blasphemy and sedition.

When Dr Arfana Mallah, a prominent human rights activist in Hyderabad, expressed her dismay at the incident, she too was immediately subjected to a vicious campaign led by clerics with political associations, calling for her to be charged with blasphemy.

Professor Soomro and Dr Mallah have done nothing more than exercise their fundamental right to freedom of expression – their right as citizens, their duty as academics.

Indeed, it has become frighteningly common to hear of charges of sedition and blasphemy being used to intimidate citizens who dare speak up. Lest we forget, Junaid Hafeez, Mashal Khan and Professor Khalid Hameed were all victims of a skewed, capricious system built to suppress academic freedom among teachers and students alike.

HRCP deplores all such attempts to scuttle academic freedom by targeting intellectuals on flimsy grounds. The state must ensure the safety of its citizens and prohibit the misuse of the blasphemy and sedition laws to silence independent voices or settle personal scores.

Related Topics

Pakistan Blasphemy Hyderabad Khairpur All

Recent Stories

PITB-CoCare to Launch Contact Tracing app to Limit ..

7 seconds ago

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council hold worksho ..

2 minutes ago

The Most Solid Smartphones of H1 2020

17 minutes ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 45,000 additiona ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving children al ..

26 minutes ago

Groove on #HowFastYouCanBe OPPO F15 beats on Tikto ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.