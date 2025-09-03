Open Menu

Academic Leaders Unite For Climate Action At Green Skills Workshop

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A landmark Green Skills Workshop was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Wednesday where academic leaders from across Sindh issued a unified call for climate action.

The workshop, jointly organized by SALU, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), and the Embassy of Denmark, brought together faculty and students from five universities.

Speakers highlighted Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change, citing water scarcity, agricultural vulnerability, and urban air quality crisis. The workshop focused on equipping youth with practical skills, such as carbon estimation.

The Academic leaders emphasized the importance of inter-institutional collaboration and innovation in combating climate change. SDPI offered internships to students, providing hands-on experience in policymaking and advocacy.

Dr. Rasool Bux Mahar, Vice Chancellor, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University, emphasized the need for sustainable practices and harnessing Pakistan's solar energy potential. Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, Vice Chancellor, SALU, highlighted climate change's social, economic, and moral implications. Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Denmark, stressed Denmark's commitment to sustainable solutions and partnership with Pakistan.

