Academic Session 2020 of Pharm-D Classes begins at Dow College

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Dow College of Pharmacy here on Monday marked beginning of its academic session 2020 for students admitted to Pharm-D program.

Prof. Mohammed Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences addressing the students on the occasion highlighted importance of research.

"We encourage our students and provide all possible help in the field of research as it is the only tool that helps fight diseases and opens new avenues of knowledge," he said.

Senior faculty members and students including Principal of Dow College of Pharmacy Prof. Sumbul Shamim and Dean of Dow College of Pharmacy Prof. Noor Jahan were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Mohammed Saeed Quraishy said the pharmacy's five-year program offers an efficient training to the students aimed at enhancing their proficiency in relevant professional skills.

He also shared with the students the history of Dow Medical College, founded in 1945, a century ago to offer bachelor in medicine (MBBS).

"But over the years attention was paid towards all areas of scientific education in accordance to social needs," said the DUHS vice chancellor mentioning that university was presently considering to set up its Fine Arts department.

It was claimed that DUHS currently holds the best faculty of Pakistan comprising no less than 33 PhDs.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of Dow College of Pharmacy Prof. Sumbul Shamim said the bachelors in pharmacy program began in 2008 and today the 13th batch was being welcomed in the morning session and 6th batch in the evening.

She said that apart from Pharm-D, the college was alsooffering M-Phil and PHD programs.