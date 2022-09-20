Academic, sports topper to be made honorary DC for one day

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has announced that the topper of academic and sports activities would be made honorary DC of Faisalabad for one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has announced that the topper of academic and sports activities would be made honorary DC of Faisalabad for one day.

He made this announcement while presiding over the meeting of District Sports Committee at Iqbal Stadium here on Tuesday. He said that this decision would encourage the youngsters to work hard and show excellent performance.

He also approved the school and general sports Calendar for current financial year and said that 25 tournaments would be arranged separately for each boys and girls whereas Faisalabad would host 3 national and 3 provincial tournaments also during current year.

He said that Local Government Department had allocated two percent of its budget for sports activities. However, no sports event would be arranged during February and March so that students could prepare themselves for their annual exams easily.