Academic, students of different universities stages protest over killing of Prof Sawand

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Academics and students of different Sindh varsities, including Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development Khairpur (BBSUTSD) and MUET campus Khairpur on Tuesday stage protest over the brutal killing of renowned educationist Professor Muhammad Ajmal Sawand.

The faculty members and students of Sukkur IBA University expressed solidarity with the slain professor by tying black armbands on their arms and demanded the arrest of the accused.

The speakers demanded the government to immediately arrest the accused and bring them to justice. We also demand the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to take notice of the tribal disputes.

Meanwhile, the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development Khairpur Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Rasool Bux Mahar also condemned the murder of Dr Ajmal Sawand, said that no one could fill the vacuum left by him.