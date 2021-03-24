Academic work of Shah Abdul Latif University suspends for one week

A consultative meeting was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, in the wake of the death of Mir Hassan Maitlo, Assistant Controller of Examinations, SALU, Khairpur on account of contracted COVID-19.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ):A consultative meeting was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, in the wake of the death of Mir Hassan Maitlo, Assistant Controller of Examinations, SALU, Khairpur on account of contracted COVID-19.

The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

After detailed deliberation various important decision were taken to avert the spread of the COVID-19 surge at campus in the advent of third wave. It was decided that the academic work of the Main Campus, Shahdadkot Campus, Ghotki Campus and Model School of University will remain suspended for one week.

The Point Buses will not ply on their designated routs. The candidates who will get their marks certificates and pass certificates will enter from the Main Gate of the University by adhering the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). They will submit their Challans at the counters established in the department of Sindhi located near the Bank.

They will get their credentials next day from the Sachal Chair where the Counters have been established. It was also decided that the Hostels will be vacated immediately to carry out the fumigation spray and disinfection. The 50% of the staff including skeleton staff will perform their duties.

The house appealed the Government of Sindh to extend the date of submission of application forms for the jobs of PST and JEST so the rush of the candidates may not mount on the Examinations Wing as result it will create pandemic situation. The process of the testing of COVID-19 cases has been initiated at the Administration Block by the Health Department, Khairpur to ascertain the cases.

After the culmination of meeting, on the directives of the Vice Chancellor fumigation and disinfection spray has started at Administration Block, Boys and Girls Hostels and other prime locations. The second fumigation and disinfection of all Boys and Girls Hostels will start after the span of two days.