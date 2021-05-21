Pakistan's active diplomacy definitely played its role in generating a massive and strong global support for Palestinians during the recent Israeli aggression, Prof

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan's active diplomacy definitely played its role in generating a massive and strong global support for Palestinians during the recent Israeli aggression, Prof.

Shaista Tabbasum, a senior teacher and researcher associated with Department of International Relations, Karachi University said on Friday.

"It is indeed no mean feat that the current international support has led to "Legalization of Palestinian Cause," for the first time in the history (ever since 1949)," she said in an interview to APP.

Appreciative of the government decision to observe Palestine Solidarity Day across the country, the scholar reminded that that no indigenous movement could survive without external political and moral support.

"Our solidarity will and should always remain intact till Palestinians get their right to state which is their legal entitlement of which they are being repeatedly deprived through forced evacuation from their lands since 1949," said Dr. Shaista Tabbasum.

To a query, she said this was for the first time that Israel was being condemned worldwide which definitely was an important mileage, the researcher emphasized that from strategic point of view too Israel could not achieve its level of defensive capability in context of defensive and not offensive.

Reminding that a few muslim countries, including Pakistan, were proactive since the first day Gaza and residential areas located around Masjid Al Aqsa were attacked, the scholar said Palestinians had paid a very heavy price during past eight to ten days and this collective of Islamic world to keep their spirit alive.

To another question, she said Pakistan as the only nuclear power in the muslim world must miss no opportunity to highlight Palestinian and Kashmir issues on each and every forums that otherwise might not be easily accessible.

Dr. Tabassum also maintained that Turkey and China, in their respective capacities, were also in no way behind in bringing forth the Palestinians cause adding that it was now collective responsibility of the muslim world in general to come forward and help restoration of the devastated infrastructure.

"See main target of Israeli forces were schools and healthcare facilities under the pretext that Hammas were using human shield denying a judgment by International Court of Justice that there must be some compatibility between offense and defense," she said.

"There definitely can not be any compensation for precious lives that were lost during the painful ten days' time but the offenders must be penalized in accordance to international law," said the academician.