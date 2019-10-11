UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Academicians Call For Promoting Physical Education

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:13 PM

Academicians call for promoting physical education

Academicians and researchers from home and abroad here on Friday called for promoting physical education, as a way forward towards a healthy life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Academicians and researchers from home and abroad here on Friday called for promoting physical education, as a way forward towards a healthy life.

While addressing the inaugural session of three-day 2nd Euro-Pak International conference on Sports, Sciences and physical education held at AIOU, they underlined the need of engaging the country's youth in positive and healthy activities. They hoped that educational institutions will play their due role in this connection.

The conference was jointly organized by Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with some other universities of the country.

It was largely attended by students, scholars and scientists. The foreign guests were from Colombia, Germany, French, Iraq, Slovenia, Malaysia and South Korea.

The key-note speakers at the inaugural session were Prof. Dr. Anita Hokelmann from Germany and Dr. Fernandez Ortega Jairo from Colombia. They highlighted the importance of physical activities in educational pursuits.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood hoped that the conference's recommendations will go a long way in creating awareness about the importance of physical education.

He said sports and physical education could be helpful in character-building of the students, enabling them to play their positive and constructive role in the country's socio-economic development.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood also highlighted the magnificent contribution of the AIOU in meeting educational requirements of millions of people, including the neglected sections of the society, through open distance learning system.

He also spoke about the recent initiatives taken by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in promoting quality education through the use of new technology.

Vice Chancellor Sarhad University Prof. Dr. Salimur Rehman in his address on the occasion highlighted their role in promoting sports and physical education. The University, he said had the leading role in engaging the youth in healthy activities. He said it was the second time, the Sarhad University was arranging the prestigious gathering for a better cause.

In this three days activity there will be seven key note speeches and twenty working sessions. The conference is amid at bringing together leading scientists, scholars, researcher, experts and leaders of education from around the world to share and discuss both theoretical and practical knowledge and ideas.

It will be focusing on current sports and health related issues confronting the community for all ages and would propose the viable recommendations and workable strategies.

Vice Chancellor Karakoram International University Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah in his address spoke about the University's commitment and contribution in promoting physical education.

The conference's secretary and Dean Social Sciences Sarhad University Dr. Abdul Waheed Mughal thanked the participants, particularly those from abroad for their keen interest in making the event successful.

Related Topics

World Technology Sports Education Iraq Germany Nasir South Korea Slovenia Colombia Malaysia Allama Iqbal Open University Event All From Share Million

Recent Stories

Roundtable Conference at NUST Centre for Internati ..

6 minutes ago

Steps demanded to bail out troubled textile sector

36 seconds ago

Korean cultural festival to be held on Oct 14 at R ..

38 seconds ago

Russia Needs to Mobilize Security Services to Stop ..

41 seconds ago

Hundreds arrested as European police net huge haul ..

44 seconds ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) starts admissions ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.