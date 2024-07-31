Open Menu

Academicians Called On SMIU VC

July 31, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Noted writer, author and former Associate Professor Niaz Panhwer and former Principal Sindh College of Commerce Hyderabad Dr Parvez Iqbal called on Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University Dr Mujeeb Sahrai here on Wednesday.

During the meeting they exchange views on education with special reference to SMIU.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai informed the delegation that SMIU is generating good results in its academics and is being developed according to the demands of the digital age. Also, its faculty and other staff members are working sincerely and with dedication by keeping the historic character of SMI University in their mind.

He further said it was a sign of credibility and quality of SMIU that during the current registration for admissions for Fall 2024 session that was closed on July 29, 2024 about two thousand candidates had applied for admission in different programs.

“The admission process remained open just for 22 days and a large number of candidates registered themselves,” the vice chancellor said and added that before his joining SMIU in August 2020, total enrollment of students was only 1800, but now during his tenure it has reached to the number of 5500 students.

The vice chancellor also informed the guests about future plans of SMIU and said his utmost efforts would be to bring the SMIU on the level of highly qualitative educational institutions of the country. On this occasion, Dr Mujeeb Sahrai gave away a souvenir to Niaz Panhwer and Dr Parvez Iqbal.

