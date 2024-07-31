Academicians Called On SMIU VC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 07:55 PM
Noted writer, author and former Associate Professor Niaz Panhwer and former Principal Sindh College of Commerce Hyderabad Dr Parvez Iqbal called on Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr Mujeeb Sahrai here on WednesdaY
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Noted writer, author and former Associate Professor Niaz Panhwer and former Principal Sindh College of Commerce Hyderabad Dr Parvez Iqbal called on Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University Dr Mujeeb Sahrai here on Wednesday.
During the meeting they exchange views on education with special reference to SMIU.
Dr Mujeeb Sahrai informed the delegation that SMIU is generating good results in its academics and is being developed according to the demands of the digital age. Also, its faculty and other staff members are working sincerely and with dedication by keeping the historic character of SMI University in their mind.
He further said it was a sign of credibility and quality of SMIU that during the current registration for admissions for Fall 2024 session that was closed on July 29, 2024 about two thousand candidates had applied for admission in different programs.
“The admission process remained open just for 22 days and a large number of candidates registered themselves,” the vice chancellor said and added that before his joining SMIU in August 2020, total enrollment of students was only 1800, but now during his tenure it has reached to the number of 5500 students.
The vice chancellor also informed the guests about future plans of SMIU and said his utmost efforts would be to bring the SMIU on the level of highly qualitative educational institutions of the country. On this occasion, Dr Mujeeb Sahrai gave away a souvenir to Niaz Panhwer and Dr Parvez Iqbal.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif4 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth4 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..4 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week4 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful4 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik4 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution5 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand5 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA5 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais5 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar5 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..5 hours ago