Academicians Condole Death Of Prof. Viqar Uddin Ahmed

Academicians condole death of Prof. Viqar Uddin Ahmed

Chairman of Prime Ministers Task Force on Science and Technology, Prof. Atta ur Rehman and Vice Chancellor of Karachi University were among the academicians and scientist to condole the death of reputable scientist Prof. Viqar uddin Ahmed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman of Prime Ministers Task Force on Science and Technology, Prof. Atta ur Rehman and Vice Chancellor of Karachi University were among the academicians and scientist to condole the death of reputable scientist Prof. Viqar uddin Ahmed.

Prof. Atta ur Rehman, in his message paying glowing tributes to Prof. Ahmed, said the deceased was an outstanding scientist who made tremendous contributions in the field of natural product chemistry.

"We spent about 50 years together as colleagues and published many important research papers together," he said.

Prof.

Ahmed, he said contributed to the development of alkaloid, terpenoid and carbohydrate chemistry and that his services for the promotion of science and research for the country would always be remembered.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi, Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi termed Prof. Ahmed's demise a national loss not only for the University but also for the nation.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, said that Prof. Ahmed was a great scientist whose contributions in the field of chemistry will ever be remembered.

