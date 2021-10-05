Academicians express concerns over threat to indigenous cattle breeds

Academician from different universities across the country, farmers and civil society Tuesday expressed concern over threat to indigenous breeds of cattle in Sindh and emphasized the need of adopting modern technology and guidance to livestock owners for protection of buffaloes, goats and purebreds of various animals including sheep

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Academician from different universities across the country, farmers and civil society Tuesday expressed concern over threat to indigenous breeds of cattle in Sindh and emphasized the need of adopting modern technology and guidance to livestock owners for protection of buffaloes, goats and purebreds of various animals including sheep.

They expressed such concerns while speaking at the inauguration of the Sub-Center of National Center for Livestock Breeding, Genetics and Genomics at Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam.

The Sub-Center of National Livestock Breeding, Genetics and Genomics has been established at the Department of Animal Reproduction, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with the Higher education Commission.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said Sindh is the second largest milk and meat producing province of the country, but there is a danger of limiting the hereditary and rare breeds of animals, therefore it is urgent need to save these animals.

The faculty of Sindh Agriculture University is well aware of its role in this regard and committed to disseminating the results of the advanced research of our experts to the farmers, he assured.

The Vice Chancellor, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Dr Qamar Uz Zaman said that there were excellent livestock opportunities in Sindh and termed the research work as well as interest of experts of Sindh Agriculture University as commendable.

The agriculture and livestock have now converted into the industry, therefore the concerned public, private organizations and institutions as well as academia should have to work on joint projects for development of agriculture and livestock sectors, he said and hoped that Sindh Agriculture University will play its due role in imparting required knowledge to farmers thought experts for the benefit of the farmers of the country.

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Dr. Bekha Ram said that Sindh Agriculture University has the best infrastructure for various experiments in animal husbandry and Veterinary Sciences. "We want to start research work in different fields with the Sindh Agriculture University at the laboratories of the faculty of LUMHS", he said.

The progressive farmer Ali Akbar Dars said there was a time when Thari cows of Sindh used to produce 20 to 22 liters of milk later, due to change in race, these Tahri cows now come down to give two liters of milk. He however, informed that purebred cows are still producing the best at his personal farm.

Dr Parshotam Khatri, in-charge of the project, while briefing the participants informed that the center would conserve the reproductive pure seed of cattle, buffaloes, cows, goats, sheep and other livestock.

In this regard, field work will also be done for the rare breeds, while the endangered species of healthy and rare and best animals of Sindh will be saved, he informed and added, the DNA tests will also be conducted to verify purebreds animals.

Among others, Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Aqeel Memon, Dr Rehana Buriro and others also addressed the function.