Academicians laud PM UNGA address for highlighting Kashmir dispute, Palestine crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The academicians and international relations experts here Saturday highly appreciated the historic address of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for boldly highlighting the Kashmir dispute and genocidal war of Israel at Ghaza Palestine.

Highly praising the PM address for being inclusive, Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman, International Relations Department, University of Peshawar (UOP) said that the premier has effectively highlighted these core issues at the highest diplomatic forum on Friday.

He said that life has become a worst nightmare for oppressed Kashmiris at IIOJK where about nine lakh occupational Indian forces have unleashed terror against women, children and innocent people.

After abrogating special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019, he said India broke all records of attrocities and human rights abuses, turning the held valley to the world largest prison.

He said that it was India that took Kashmir dispute at UN Security Council and later betrackked from it.

Dr Ejaz Khan said that fascist Modi Govt went against UN Security Council resolutions after revoking special status of IIOJK and would should take notice of it.

Professor Dr A.H.Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department, UOP also welcomed the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's address by winning the hearts and minds of the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians.

He said that UNO has failed to full its responsibilities in addressing these disputes that may jeopardize South Asia and middle east peace.

Professor Hilali said that Prime Minister addressed was being hailed in world as it carry workable solution for resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues.

The experts expressed the hope that India would reciprocate positively of PM Shahbaz Sharif's dialogue offer for peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

They said four wars fought on Kashmir between the nuclear armed Pakistan and India and another war would bring disaster for South Asia with repercussion beyond borders

APP/fam