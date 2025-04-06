Academicians Pay Tribute To Late Dr N A Baloch For His Scholarly Endeavours
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The University of Sindh commemorated the 14th death anniversary of distinguished scholar, prolific writer and former Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch with rich tributes and academic reflection.
In this regard the Dr N A Baloch Chair and the Dr N A. Baloch Institute of Heritage and Research organized a seminar in Jamshoro district on Sunday.
The academicians also earlier laid a floral wreath at Dr Baloch’s grave .
Dr Fayaz Latif Chandio praised Dr Baloch's lifelong dedication to documenting and promoting Sindh’s literary, cultural and historical heritage.
He credited him with bringing Sindh’s rich intellectual traditions to global recognition through his vast body of scholarly work.
He noted that Dr Baloch not only enriched Sindhi literature and culture but that he also left an enduring mark on research and higher education.
Chandio announced that efforts were underway to compile and publish Dr Baloch’s handwritten diaries.
He called on individuals and institutions to contribute any available writings, photographs or memorabilia for a proposed gallery at the N A Baloch Chair.
Engineer Ali Muhammad Baloch recalled his father's deep love for books and relentless commitment to research.
He shared that Dr Baloch had intended to donate his personal library to the SU.
He assured the family’s full support for those continuing his scholarly mission.
Dr Makhmoor Bukhari described Dr Baloch as a scholar of rare depth and a passionate advocate of Sindh’s identity.
Dr Muhammad Farooq Baloch shed light on the global impact of his work in folk literature, while Prof Abdul Majeed Chandio referred to him as a precious asset to Sindhi literature.
Prof Faheem Noonari highlighted Dr Baloch’s significant contributions to linguistics and his remarkable research on Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.
Muhammad Arif Laghari revealed another lesser-known facet of Dr Baloch’s intellect concerning his architectural talent.
He pointed out that his notebooks contained sketches of world-renowned buildings that deserved further exploration.
The ceremony concluded with remarks from Prof Muhammad Jarial Sanghi, Arshad Baloch, H.M. Chandio and others, who all shared personal reflections on Dr Baloch’s life and legacy.
