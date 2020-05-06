Academicians to enhance regional cooperation in post COVID-19 world

South Asian countries must enhance regional knowledge sharing and mutual cooperation,especially in the areas of health and food security, with each other to deal with global pandemics like COVID-19 in the future, the educationists said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :South Asian countries must enhance regional knowledge sharing and mutual cooperation,especially in the areas of health and food security, with each other to deal with global pandemics like COVID-19 in the future, the educationists said on Wednesday.

The experts from South Asia and Pacific region said this while sharing views with the audience at an online policy dialogue titled: 'COVID-19 and regional cooperation in South Asia' organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Experts from South Asia and Pacific region, including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan and Australia participated in the dialogue where they also discussed the benefits of platform such as SAARC that could be used effectively by applying a sectoral approach, especially in the areas of health, food security, social sector development and climate change in the region.

Dr Zahid Shahab Ahmed, Research Fellow, Deakin University, Australia, said that COVID-19 had provided us with the opportunity to revive regional cooperation between the SAARC countries. He said that the priorities need to be changed and the post-COVID-19 cooperation could be more focused on food supply chain, livelihood and vaccination. The idea of SAARC Virtual Summit needs to be worked upon to revive cooperation on such urgent matters.

Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Dhaka University, Bangladesh, said that South Asia was the least integrated region in the world. The coronavirus had exposed our development models that needed to be made people-centric now, he added.

Prof. Dr Shaheen Akhtar, National Defence University, Islamabad, said that it was time to establish sustainable peace in the region and to take the confidence-building measures to help people in distress in the conflict areas. She said in addition to challenges posed by COVID-19, the issues related to food security and climate change should also be the focus of collaborative efforts in the region.

Dr Niranjan Sahoo, Senior Research Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, India, was of the view that the SAARC countries should be looking forward to revive this platform, establish peace and respond to shared challenges through enhanced cooperation.

He said SAARC provided us a number of forums that needed to be revived, especially to enhance cooperation in healthcare sector.

Dr Anton Piyarathne, The Open University of Sri Lanka, said that the areas for short-term cooperation between the South Asian countries such as dealing with the pandemic and long-term cooperation should be assessed and mapped out to strengthen a base for the regional cooperation.

Dr Prakash Bhattari, President of Center for Social Change, Nepal, said that the areas of collaboration and cooperation between the SAARC countries at the moment could be identified by employing sectoral approach. Therefore, until reaching at a broader cooperation in the region, we might get benefited from each other in areas such as health, education and social sector, he added.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, SDPI Executive Director, while highlighting different aspects of the SAARC functioning, said that the pandemic signified the importance of changing the mindset as the insecurities that people in the region face today were beyond the physical security.

He said that the insecurities appeared as a result of the pandemic, climate change and food chain could only be responded by working together.

"How to keep our food chain intact and creating a balance between saving the lives and ensuring livelihoods are some of the critical questions to ponder over in the post pandemic world," Dr Suleri observed.

He further said that the critical learning on the immunity level, the specific strategies opted by the countries such as the lockdown and the best practices should be shared mutually whereas joint medical investigation, people-to-people contact and virtual platforms of sharing and learning need to be strengthened.