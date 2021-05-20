Academicians,journalists discuss Gaza situation

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The University of Okara's Department of Communication Studies organised a webinar where eminent journalists and academicians discussed the role of international media in reporting Israeli attacks on in Gaza.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar presided over the event.

Talking about the media in the Muslim world, he said that despite having abundant resources, the Muslim world had not taken interest in developing strong media outlets and platforms to create their own narratives.

Describing the objectives of the webinar, In-Charge Department of Communication Studies Dr Zahid Bilal said that such events were an opportunity to understand the approach of the international media on key issues.

Dr Abida Ashraf, Human Rights Chair at Punjab University, said that whenever it came to report the Palestine issue, the international media depicted the Israelis as victims and downplayed the miseries of Palestinians.

The renowned journalist, Mansoor Jaffar, explained in detail the historical perspectives of the issue and told that the international media outlets deliberately downplay the atrocities of Israel through the selection of some specific words.

Another senior journalist, Aamir Hashim, maintained that Pakistan's media should have highlighted the issue in a way that the youth could get proper and better understanding its history and background.

More than 200 participants attended the webinar and shared their thoughts about how media could be used to highlight the Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

