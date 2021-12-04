UrduPoint.com

Academics, Youth Abroad Our Ambassadors; Help Project Positive Reality Immensely: Dr Moeed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:43 PM

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said Pakistan's academics and youth abroad were its ambassadors and help project its positive reality immensely

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said Pakistan's academics and youth abroad were its ambassadors and help project its positive reality immensely.

The NSA in a tweet on his official Twitter handle informed that he held a consultative session with Pakistani faculty members and students of Nazarbayev University in Nur-Sultan, Dr Moeed Yusuf is on his two-day official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Dr Moeed further wrote, "Wherever I go, I try to learn from such diaspora groups & always walk away truly impressed."

