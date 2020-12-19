Academies play key role in development of sports: DC South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner and Administrator South, Irshad Ali Sodhar on Saturday said that academies play a key role in the development of any sports.

"Lyari is called the nursery of football in Pakistan. This game is the identity of Lyari. In the past too, many players from Lyari have made the country famous through their sport at the international and national level,".

He expressed these views while addressing a function at Kakri Ground Lyari where football equipment was handed over by DMC South to the players of JAFA Soccer Academy under the supervision of former Pakistan international footballer Javed Arab.

Pakistan Olympic Association Environmental Commission member Tehmina Asif, Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Vice Chairman Asif Azeem, Karachi Basketball Association President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Nasir of Karachi Sports Foundation were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar said that athletes all over the world were trained from the grassroots level in academies on physical and technical aspects of sports, which significantly improve their performance in international events. Our players were also endowed with God-given talents. There was a need for the government as well as the private sector to take steps to ensure the provision of sports infrastructure to the players so that they could showcase their talents to the fullest.

Irshad Ali Sodhar further said that the performance of the players in the current era is conditional on their 100% physical fitness. Training to local football coaches and players by experienced international coaches will not only improve their fitness level but also their performance. The training by qualified coaches at the football academy will go a long way in helping become future star players.

He said while the DMC South administration was taking revolutionary steps to provide local government services to the people, it was also ensuring the establishment of a healthy society by promoting sports activities.

He said the DMC South will continue to provide full support to the trainees at the JAFA Soccer Academy. JAFA Soccer Academy has taken an important step by setting up an academy from the grass root level which will give a new impetus to the game of football in Pakistan in the times to come. The establishment of the academy will be very helpful in grooming young players.

On the occasion, JAFA Academy Chief Coach Javed Arab thanked Deputy Commissioner South for his special patronage to the academy.