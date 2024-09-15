Academies' role commended for hockey revival

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) At the grassroots level, hockey academies are providing excellent services. Hockey is our national sport, and academies are playing a commendable role in its revival.

This was stated by Chaudhry Ashfaq while addressing a friendly match between the Under-16 teams of the sports Department Multan Hockey Academy and the Al-Farooq Club Hockey Academy Khanewal as the chief guest.

The match was organised by the chief organiser of the Sports Department Multan Hockey Academy Safeer Hussain Naqvi.

At the event, Al-Farooq Hockey Academy Khanewal's organizer Farooq Alam, Amjad Muhammad Asad, Chaudhry Azmat, and Khurram Naqvi were also present. He stated that efforts must be made at the grassroots level for hockey, and it is encouraging that academies are playing a significant role in this regard.

The establishment of a high-level hockey academy for boys and girls at the Sports Department Multan's astroturf Hockey Stadium is commendable. Under Safeer Hussain Naqvi’s supervision, children will have better training opportunities. Farooq Alam, the organizer of Al-Farooq Academy Khanewal, mentioned that it is our duty to provide children with opportunities to play hockey in an excellent environment so they can make Pakistan proud.

Meanwhile, the match played between the Sports Department Multan Hockey Academy and Al-Farooq Hockey Academy Multan ended in a 3-3 draw.