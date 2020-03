Academy, cinema house sealed ban violation in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhar sealed an academy and mini-cinema house and got registered cases against owners on violation of CrPC 144 imposed in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhar sealed an academy and mini-cinema house and got registered cases against owners on violation of CrPC 144 imposed in the district.

The officer sealed Oxford Academy in Eden Garden and mini-cinema house in Ghulam Muhammad Abad.